Teen arrested after firing shots at group in Dublin park

An investigation is underway after a teenager fired shots at a park in north Dublin.

According to gardaí, a "group of youths" were gathered in Darndale Park last Sunday when the incident occurred.

A young man allegedly pulled a firearm from his jacket pocket and fired a number of gunshots at three other males. The suspect then fled the scene on a motorised scooter, and the other three appeared to have escaped uninjured.

"A youth was arrested and detained under Section 30 Offences Against the State Act 1939 and is currently being detained in Coolock Garda Station," a garda spokesperson said. Local Labour councillor Alison Gilliland said the incident was a "concerning" one.

"It's concerning when you have someone shooting in a park. It's such a public place, you have families and kids playing football there. It's concerning about the danger it poses to the locals," she told Independent.ie. "Gardaí in that area are very supportive but we've lost some staffing and resources over the last while."

