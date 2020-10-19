Teen arrested after boy (16) stabbed multiple times

A 16-year-old boy suffered huge blood loss after he was stabbed multiple times in a shocking incident in the early hours of this morning.

Senior sources described the incident at a property in Carlow town as a “disagreement between friends.”

Another 16-year-old boy, the only suspect in the case, is being treated in hospital after he was arrested close to the scene of the stab attack but he did not receive any injuries in the incident.

It is understood the victim in the case had been visiting his pal’s home when the disagreement broke out.

An older female was also in the property at the time.

“These teenagers seem to have been watching TV when the row broke out,” a senior source said.

“The victim received over half a dozen stab wounds to his chest arms and back,” the source added.

Initially there were grave fears for the victim because of the amount of blood he lost but his condition stabilized after he received emergency medical treatment.

The incident unfolded in the Fairways estate of Carlow at around 4.30am this morning.

It is understood that the victim managed to leave the house where it happened on his own and walked a short distance along the road outside, before calling an ambulance himself.

He was then rushed to St Luke's General Hospital in Kilkenny.

Gardai sealed off the house and the suspect in the case was then arrested and brought to Carlow Garda Station before being transferred to hospital.

Online Editors