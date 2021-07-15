Teen (19) arrested in counterfeit money probe 

A teenager has been arrested by fraud squad detectives investigating the purchase of counterfeit currency.

The 19-year-old male who is said to come from “an extremely good background” is currently being detained in Enniscorthy Garda Station after his arrest in rural Co Wexford this morning.

The investigation is being carried out by the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) and detectives from the bureau travelled from Dublin for today’s arrest operation.

“It is suspected that this young man was buying counterfeit currency online on the Dark Net and then using and distributing the fake euro notes.

“It is suspected that the counterfeit currency was posted to him,” a senior source said.

“There is nothing in this individual’s background to indicate that he would be involved in serious crime,” the source added.

In May, gardai issued a counterfeit currency warning after in Laois, Offaly and Kildare have seized €99,000 worth of counterfeit currency that month.

Gardaí said the seizures were made during searches triggered by the increase in the number offake notes posted to Ireland recently.

One search was conducted and over €94,000 of counterfeit currency of all denominations was seized.

A 20-year-old female was arrested at the scene but was released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

A second search yielded a further €5,000 of counterfeit currency and a 21-year-old male has been charged and was remanded in custody.

Sources say that the man arrested in Co Wexford today is not linked to that investigation.

“The tendering of counterfeit currency is rising and incidents of counterfeit/prop money being posted into Ireland are also rising. In many cases, business owners are detecting people using counterfeit €50 notes to buy small items,” a garda spokesperson said at the time.

“Gardaí wish to remind the public, and in particular business owners and their staff, to be on the lookout for counterfeit notes (not just €50 notes, but all denominations) and if presented to retain the note and contact Gardaí,” the spokesperson added.