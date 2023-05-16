LATEST | 

Tattoos, clothing and the remains of a person from the Tuskar Rock crash – details of 44 unidentified bodies made public

The unidentified bodies on the database are believed to include the remains of a victim of the Aer Lingus Tuskar Rock crash in 1968, when 61 people died off the Co Wexford coast. Photo: Patrick Browne

Conor Feehan

Details about the unidentified remains of 44 people have today been released by the Department of Justice in an effort to finally identify them and bring some closure to their anguished families.