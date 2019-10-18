THE Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) is targeting criminals further down the food chain so they don’t become “the godfathers of tomorrow.”

THE Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) is targeting criminals further down the food chain so they don’t become “the godfathers of tomorrow.”

Targeting the 'Godfathers of Tomorrow' - Why the Criminal Assets Bureau is seeking out ‘man caves’ in the fight against crime

Detective Chief Superintendent Pat Clavin, the chief bureau officer, said that CAB - established in 1996 to target the proceeds of criminal conduct - wasn’t just investigating senior criminal figures.

“We’ve been targeting lower and mid-tier with the object of preventing them from becoming the godfathers of tomorrow.

“If we could hit them harder, earlier we feel that some of them mightn’t go to the life of crime that they would otherwise,” he said, speaking at the Institute of International and European Affairs, in Dublin.

He pointed out it’s not just high-value assets such as houses or cars that are the targets of investigations, and said that the lowest value of an asset seized by the bureau wwas €5,010.

The highest-value asset seized was cryptocurrency Bitcoin with a nominal value of around €50m.

The senior officer gave an insight into what profilers looked for when determining if someone could be a legitimate suspect for CAB – including ‘man caves’.

“Evidence of wealth, houses with bullet-proof windows and doors,” he said.

“These are very often three-bedroom, modest houses in local authority areas where there’s an inordinate amount of money pumped into them.

“Excessive spending on renovations and what I call ‘man caves’ – the shed at the back of the garden which is converted into the man’s room, so that the man can go and do his coke and drink his beer, free from all interference from the outside word.

“It’s usually a sign that something isn’t right,” he added.

Executive cars and SUVs that are regularly changed or registered to a third party or a false address are also considered indicators, as are exotic holidays to places such as Dubai, South America, Australia.

In many cases, the suspects will have fictitious employment.

Chief Supt Clavin also said ‘Operation Lamp’ and the 2016 murder of gangster David Byrne in the Regency Hotel was a turning point for the bureau.

He said the Regency incident was a “wake up call”.

“In my view it’s a turning point that caused us to start thinking again about organised crime.

“CAB went after the Byrne organised crime group and seized assets worth €2.7m. One of the features of that case, which we called ‘Operation Lamp’, was cars were being used as currency,” he said.

Chief Supt Clavin also said CAB has always opposed the idea of establishing smaller agencies to do the work around the country, favouring the centralised model.

“We, as a body, are against mini-CABs, or local CABs or regional CABs.

“We think the CAB that you have is quite a mini-CAB as it is.

“It’s 91 people, compared to 17,000 in An Garda Síochána, 7,000 in Revenue and 10,000 in Social Welfare.

“We think that you will dilute what CAB does if you try to create local or regional CABs, but we are happy to discuss that,” he said.

Just less than half of CAB’s targets are in the Greater Dublin Area, with the west Dublin Metroplitan Region from Finglas to Rathcoole, with 235 cases, twice the number of the next highest.

Limerick city and county is the next largest area of the country for its operations.

Chief Supt said that one of the roles of the bureau is to “tax the proceeds of crime”, which some people find it hard to get their head around.

