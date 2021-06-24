Tánaiste says cancellation of 999 calls by gardaí ‘very serious matter’

THE Garda failure to respond adequately to 3,000 calls to the 999 emergency number has been raised in the Dáil.

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar said: “Any inappropriate cancellation of 999 calls is a very serious issue.

“The Garda Commissioner has assured the Minister for Justice that when somebody calls 999 now they can expect and trust that a Guard will help. This should always be the case and should always have been the case.”

The comments, in response to Solidarity TD Mick Barry, came ahead of Garda Commissioner Drew Harris’s appearance before the Policing Authority this afternoon.

The Fine Gael leader said the Commissioner “will give a full account of these serious shortcomings and outline what steps have been taken to ensure it does not happen again.”

Mr Barry said the volume of cancellations “speaks to something more than sloppy policing by this or that Garda.”

Referring to many involving domestic violence matters, he added: “It speaks to me of a failure on the part of leadership of An Garda Síochána to instil and foster a culture of making the protection of women and children a high priority.

“At worst, it could even speak to a culture of misogyny,” Mr Barry said.