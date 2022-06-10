| 16°C Dublin

Tale of further tragedy as death of only suspect in murder of mother and two kids means family will never get justice

Seema Banu, her daughter Asfira and son Faizan were found dead at their home in Ballinteer, Dublin in 2020 Expand

Robin Schiller

The death of the only suspect in the murder of a mother and her two children means their loved ones will never get justice in an Irish court.

Seema Banu (37), her daughter Asfira (11) and her son Faizan (6) were found dead in their home at Llewellyn Court, Ballinteer in south Dublin in 2020.

