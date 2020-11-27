Suspect who left home 'like a slaughterhouse' in raid jailed days later

A dangerous criminal who gardaí believe was involved in a horrific aggravated burglary in Dublin last weekend is in jail over separate offences, the Herald can reveal.

The man is suspected of a string of robberies and burglaries in the last few weeks but has not yet been questioned about the brutal aggravated burglary which happened at 11.30pm last Saturday in Merton Park, Dublin 8.

Bashed

"The couple who were targeted in this incident suffered a terrible ordeal - they were bashed around with metal objects and suffered serious injuries," a senior source said.

"They suffered huge blood loss, the place was like a slaughter house and ultimately this thug and his accomplice left the scene with very little.

"The whole ordeal lasted only a couple of minutes but it was an absolutely horrific crime - one of the worst aggravated burglaries to happen this year.

"They didn't give the victims any chance before attacking them," the source added.

The now jailed south inner city suspect, who is aged in his early 20s, has a fearsome reputation for violence.

"People are afraid of him, and rightly so," the source said.

The man was arrested on Sunday night in relation to separate offences. He was charged and remanded in custody on Monday.

"The streets are definitely safer with him locked up," the source said. Gardaí will be visiting him in jail in relation to last weekend's crime."

The hunt for his accomplice is continuing with detectives from Kevin Street garda station mounting a major investigation with CCTV being analysed and forensic examinations also being completed.

Raiders

The aggravated burglary happened while the couple were at home in an area known locally as "The Tenters" in Dublin 8.

It is understood the raiders entered the house through a window. Gardaí believe the crime was "opportunistic rather than targeted".

The couple, who are aged in their 60s, were treated at St James's Hospital for their injuries but have now been discharged. They are said to be traumatised.

Their attackers were travelling around the south inner city on Saturday night in a small white Ford Transit Connect van looking for targets, gardaí believe.

While there have been no arrests, detectives are satisfied they have identified the two culprits and have issued an appeal for information.

"Gardaí in Kevin Street are appealing for witnesses in relation to an incident of aggravated burglary that occurred in Dublin 8, at approximately 11.30pm on November 21," a spokesman said.

"Two armed males entered the house and assaulted the occupants before leaving the scene in a white van.

"A man and woman were taken to St James's Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

"Witnesses who may have been in the vicinity of Merton Park between 11.15pm and 11.45pm are now being sought.

"Investigating gardaí would also like to speak to any persons who may have dashcam footage," he added.

Herald