Suspect linked to Limerick murder arrested as gardaí say man seen on CCTV as he fled scene

Gardaí search a drain in O'Curry Street, Limerick, near where the woman was stabbed. Photo: Brendan Gleeson

Gardaí investigating the stabbing death of a young woman in Limerick say PSNI detectives in the North have arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

It is believed the suspected killer of the young Romanian woman was caught on CCTV in Limerick city centre as he fled the scene.

Hundreds of hours of security camera footage are being examined alongside dashcam and mobile phone images in a bid to find the killer, who attacked the woman with a knife at Dock Road on Tuesday.

Gardaí have an outline description of a young male seen in the area and are cross-referencing it with CCTV footage from homes and commercial premises.

A garda source said several “potentially significant” CCTV clips were being studied.

Gardaí are also trying to trace a number of vehicles seen in the area.

A major line of inquiry is looking into whether the victim was targeted because she had worked in the sex industry.

Other theories include that she was attacked following a row or that she may have been the target of a botched robbery.

Gardaí are awaiting forensic tests to determine whether the DNA of the attacker was left at the scene.

Door-to-door inquiries are also being conducted to determine whether anyone saw suspicious or unusual activity in the area in the 24 hours before the woman was killed.

Last night, gardaí on the case said they were liaising with their colleagues in the North followed the arrest of a suspect in the murder.

Detectives in Limerick are also trying to identify a man with a bandaged hand who entered a local shop on Tuesday.

He went in, washed his hands and took a number of items before leaving.

Several people said he left the scene a short time later with his arm in a makeshift sling.

The woman’s body was found in an apartment block on Dock Road, just off O’Curry Street, about 1.30pm on Tuesday.

Gardaí believe the woman was killed only minutes earlier.

Two people in pyjamas ran from the block and asked a local businessman for help because they suspected there had been a stabbing in an apartment. The businessman called gardaí and paramedics, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A murder investigation was launched on Wednesday following a post-mortem examination by State Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan at University Hospital Limerick.

While the results have not been released, it was confirmed the woman was stabbed multiple times. Gardaí renewed their appeal yesterday for anyone who heard or saw anything suspicious in the area to contact them.

They also appealed to anyone who might have camera footage from the Dock Road and O’Curry Street areas from 1pm to 2pm to contact Henry Street garda station on (061) 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

An incident room has been set up at Henry Street and a liaison officer has been appointed to assist the victim’s family in Romania.

It is understood her remains will be repatriated once they are formally released to her family.

Sex Workers Alliance Ireland (SWAI) said it had predicted an increase in attacks against vulnerable women and had warned killings would happen.

A spokesperson said: “The laws surrounding sex work have made criminals of consenting adults and have done nothing to stem the rising tide of violence against women in Ireland.

“Those at the forefront of the fight against violence against women vocally support our misguided laws.

“They refuse to listen to sex workers when they say they want sex work to be decriminalised. When we hear of sex workers being murdered, our immediate concern is the safety of the sex-work community.

“Client criminalisation laws reduce the number of clients while doing nothing to address the economic need which drives people to do sex work in the first place.

“Despite the misguided promises of those who support the law, the client now has the upper hand in negotiation – he is the one at risk of criminal prosecution.”