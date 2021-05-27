Suspect in shooting of two gardaí was in ‘state of paranoia’ since rival released from jail

Notorious criminal Daniel Goulding had been in a “state of complete paranoia” since the release from jail of an arch rival last February.

Goulding (38) is suspected in the shooting of two garda detectives in a Dublin suburb on Tuesday evening.

A loaded machine pistol and handgun were used to fire on the officers.

Goulding is believed to have thrown the guns outside a window after a two-and-a-half hour stand-off with armed gardaí.

At least eight shots were fired at the two detectives.

It is believed Goulding had amassed a small arsenal of weapons in recent times. A third firearm understood to be a machine pistol was found by gardaí in a search of the back garden yesterday.

The Irish Independent can reveal the convicted criminal has been in a “state of complete paranoia” since the release of Jason ‘Jay’ O’Connor last February 10.

A source said: “Of course there is no excuse for Daniel’s behaviour when he shot at the gardaí, but his mental health has not been great ever since O’Connor was released – he has been under threat and warned of that fact a number of times by gardaí and he just flipped. What he did is wrong.

“This is a bitter feud that has been ongoing for many years – what happened here will not end it.”

Kinahan cartel aligned gangster O’Connor is understood to be hiding out in Northern Ireland after serving a sentence for threatening gardaí and a serious assault.

Gardaí and the Garda Síochána Ombudsman (GSOC) are conducting separate investigations into Tuesday’s incident in west Dublin.

The two male detectives, both in their 30s, were still receiving medical attention last night after both being shot in the foot. It has emerged that one of the officers, who was also hit in the hand, may require plastic surgery.

The incident happened at Whitechapel Grove in the Coolmine area of Dublin 15 shortly after 7pm on Tuesday and lasted until 9.30pm while a siege situation and media blackout played out.

A number of local residents were forced to wait outside the gates to the Millennium Park across the street from the main entrance to the estate during the siege.

A man who lives in the estate said he was waiting for his wife when he heard a succession of shots.

“I was sitting in my car in the Iceland parking lot waiting for the missus and I heard bang, bang, bang,” he told the Irish Independent.

Another local man said gardaí would not tell residents what was going on other than they could not return to their homes.

He said locals turned to Facebook in an attempt to find out what was happening on their street.

“It seemed like every garda car in the country is going up that street,” the man said, pointing to the main entrance to the estate where the flashing blue lights of a number of garda cars parked near the scene could be observed from the park gates.

Commenting on the policing operation, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said: “I want to commend all the gardaí involved in securing a successful outcome to this firearms incident.

“In particular, the bravery of the two detectives who were first on the scene.”