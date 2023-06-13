BREAKING | 

Summons served on garda facing charges over N7 burglary gang pursuit

Prolific criminals Dean Maguire (29), Karl Freeman (26) and Graham Taylor (31) were killed in the high-speed pursuit on July 7, 2021, while they were driving on the wrong side of the road.

Ken Foy

A garda facing criminal prosecution over a car pursuit in which a gang of burglars driving on the wrong side of the road were killed almost two years ago has been served with a summons.