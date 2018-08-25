Submachine gun, ammo and drugs worth €160k seized by Gardaí in Clare

Gardaí have seized drugs and a firearm during an on-going operation targeting drug dealing in County Clare.

The drugs and weapon were discovered during the search of a house at Kilmurray, Sixmilebridge.

Gardaí seized 1.5 kilograms of cocaine, with a street value of €105,000, and 1kg of Cannabis Herb, with a street value of €20,000 at the house.

A sub-machine gun and ammunition were also recovered.

As part of the operation, Gardaí stopped and searched a vehicle at Tulla Road, Ennis. During the search, half a kilogram of cocaine with a street value of €35,000 was discovered.

The driver of the car, a man in his twenties, was arrested and taken to Ennis Garda station. He has since been released and a file will be prepared for the DPP.

All drugs recovered are subject analysis.

Online Editors