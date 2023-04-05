| 12.3°C Dublin

Close

‘Streets not safe for women’ - brother of woman murdered in Limerick speaks out after latest killing

Sylvia Roche Kelly Expand

Close

Sylvia Roche Kelly

Sylvia Roche Kelly

Sylvia Roche Kelly

David Raleigh

The brother of a woman who was murdered in Limerick in 2007 today visited the scene of another death and implored others not to turn a blind eye to violence against women.

A young woman in her 20s, originally from Romania, was found stabbed to death in one of a dozen apartments at Riverdock House, Dock Road, around 1.30pm on Tuesday

Most Watched

Privacy