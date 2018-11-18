Street trader's assassination may be linked to seized cigarettes

A 50-year-old street trader is suspected of becoming the latest victim of the Kinahan/Hutch feud after being shot at 12 times and struck by at least seven bullets.

Gardai believe gunmen opened fire on Clive Staunton seconds after he pulled up at his home on the Glen Easton housing estate in Leixlip, Co Kildare, last Thursday night. Gunmen opened fire when Mr Staunton was still in the van and continued to fire at him after he got out of the vehicle and made for home.

Gardai later recovered at least 12 spent cartridges from the scene of the shooting.

Mr Staunton's father, Stan, who was at home during the attack, heard the gunshots.

Gardai say Mr Staunton, a father of one and a widower, was not involved in criminality. Originally from inner-city Dublin, he had lived in Kildare for many years. He is believed to be a distant relative of the extended Hutch clan.

Gardai are investigating two possible motives for his murder. The main line of inquiry is that he was targeted for assassination by the Kinahan gang because of his connection to the Hutches.

Detectives are running a parallel line of inquiry into Mr Staunton's possible connections to the illegal cigarette trade and a major garda seizure of tobacco in Dublin Port in recent weeks.

The Kinahan gang has targeted members of the Hutch family and their associates despite them having no connections to organised crime.

The Kinahan/Hutch feud has claimed 18 lives in three years, with most of the victims on the Hutch side, many in the north inner-city where gardai have increased patrols, in anticipation of reprisal attacks.

Mr Staunton was well-known as a trader of match paraphernalia outside games at Croke Park and the Aviva Stadium.

He was working outside the Aviva for the Ireland versus Northern Ireland soccer match last Thursday evening, selling merchandise from a stall near Beggars Bush.

He packed up his stall at half-time to return home to Leixlip - which gardai believe was unusual.

They are examining his mobile phone and interviewing other traders for any clues that might explain why he decided to leave.

Detectives are also investigating whether Mr Staunton was followed from Dublin, whether there was a trace on his car or spotters en route to his home.

The killers are believed to have escaped in a silver-grey Volvo S60, which was later found burnt out on the road to Manor Kilbride, Co Wicklow.

Superintendent Gerry Wall has appealed for help from the public.

Gardai are hoping to hear from anyone who saw Mr Staunton's distinctive Mercedes van as he travelled from Bath Avenue in Dublin, where he had parked, to Leixlip.

The white van has a distinctive red stripe, and bears the registration number 96-D-22788.

Superintendent Wall is also appealing for "dashcam footage" from motorists. Gardai are also looking for anyone who saw the silver-grey Volvo S60 in the area. Witnesses can contact gardai at 01-6667800, or any garda station.

Sunday Independent