A street performer was arrested earlier today in the Patrick Street area of Cork city.

It is not believed the incident is related to a protest that is due to take place in Cork city centre later on today.

The man is currently detained at Anglesea Street Garda Station.

"Gardaí implemented the 4 E's (engage, educate, encourage and as a last resort enforce),” a garda spokesperson said.

"On this occasion the male in question refused to comply with Gardaí.”

Online Editors