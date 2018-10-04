A stolen car which crashed into a parked vehicle and ESB pole had been taken earlier in the day from a workplace in the Tallaght area.

Stolen car involved in crash was 'taken from workplace in Tallaght area'

Gardai are investigating the incident after the driver fled the scene late last night.

The incident happened near the Skylon Hotel in Drumcondra, north Dublin shortly after midnight.

The car was driving towards the city centre, had veered onto the wrong side of the road, hitting a pole, parts of a bus stop and a parked vehicle.

Both vehicles suffered extensive damage.

It is understood the car was reported stolen from the Tallaght area earlier in the evening.

Dublin Fire Brigade and gardai attended at the scene.

The owner of the parked vehicle said he was awoken by a loud bang.

“We heard a bang and came outside and there was people standing here and we saw the damage then,” he said.

The driver failed to remain at the scene of the crash.

In a statement to Independent.ie, gardai said that investigations are ongoing this morning.

"Gardai are investigating an incident which occurred on the Upper Drumcondra Road this morning the 4th of October 2018 at approx. 12.20am.

"A stolen car travelling towards City Centre mounted footpath and collided with a pole and damage to a parked car. No persons at scene. Investigations are on going."

Online Editors