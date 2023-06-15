Stolen car allegedly driven along footpath, hitting garda car and narrowly missing pedestrians
Laura Lynott
A man has been arrested after allegedly driving a stolen car along a footpath at speed, colliding with a patrol car and narrowly missing pedestrians and a garda.
Latest Crime
BREAKING | Stolen car allegedly driven along footpath, hitting garda car and narrowly missing pedestrians
Man (30s) rushed to hospital with head injuries after alleged assault in north Dublin
Violent teenager who hacked off another teen’s finger with machete loses bid for freedom
Teenage suspect in fatal Ongar stabbing handed himself in to gardaí with his mother
Parents’ tribute to Nottingham stab victim from Irish medical family: ‘Words cannot explain our devastation’
Five people charged in connection with Ashling Murphy murder probe
Teenage boy arrested after fatal stabbing of homeless man in Ongar, Dublin as victim named
BREAKING | Former RTÉ cameraman Tony Byrne sentenced to 12 months in prison for sexual assault of stepdaughter
Garda involved in N7 burglary gang crash charged with dangerous driving and endangerment
Man (40s) dies after stabbing following ‘altercation’ in west Dublin
Top Stories
Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele equal lowest score in men’s Major history with stunning 62s at US Open
Mary McCarthy: I’m limiting smartphone use on our summer holiday – just don’t tell the kids
BREAKING | Customers alerted not to eat imported foods ‘of animal origin’ bought at Iceland
Man (70s) being treated for serious injuries at Mayo University Hospital following road traffic collision
Latest NewsMore
Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele equal lowest score in men’s Major history with stunning 62s at US Open
Belfast writer announced as winner of Walter Scott Prize 2023
Mike White handed starting role as Kerry name team to face Louth
Netflix documentary on the ‘meteoric ascent’ of Wham! to air next month
Ciara Mageean ‘lives to fight another day’ after below-par run in Oslo
BREAKING | Stolen car allegedly driven along footpath, hitting garda car and narrowly missing pedestrians
The Reds defender and the Sheffield United connection – meet the Greek stars looking to take down Ireland
Breaking | Conor McGregor denies sex assault allegations following NBA game in Florida last weekend
BREAKING | Customers alerted not to eat imported foods ‘of animal origin’ bought at Iceland
Aidan Fitzmaurice: Athens is the perfect place for Stephen Kenny to finally deliver a statement away win