Staff member injured during armed robbery at post office

Three to four men, all dressed in black, entered An Post in Athboy, Co Meath at around 9am and demanded money.

One of the intruders was armed with an axe and the group fled the scene with cash.

A car that is believed to have been used in the robbery was found burning on the M3 at junction 9 (Navan North) a short time after the incident.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have seen suspicious activity around the Post Office prior to the robbery or as the suspects fled the scene and also for anyone who may have seen activity around the car that was found burning out on the M3 as described above, to contact Navan on 046 9079930, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.