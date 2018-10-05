Staff member hospitalised following armed robbery at Western Union branch

Gardai are investigating an armed robbery at a Western Union branch in west Dublin last night.

A man, armed with a firearm, entered the premises on Clonsilla Road and stole thousands of euro in cash at around 7.30pm.

A staff member required hospital treatment following the incident.

Investigations are ongoing.

"Gardai in Blanchardstown are investigating a robbery of a business on Clonsilla Road at approximately 7.30pm on the 4/10/18," gardaí said in a statement.

"A lone male entered the premises and threatened the staff member with what is described as a firearm. He left with a sum of money."

Online Editors