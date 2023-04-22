Staff and customers forced to look on in horror as two young men traded blows in a shop in broad daylight

Staff and customers of a Longford shop were forced to look on in horror as two young men traded blows in broad daylight.

Gardaí have launched an investigation into the incident after the two suspects became embroiled in a violent brawl at the county town's Spar shop on Friday afternoon.

CCTV footage obtained from the scene by Independent.ie shows a young man approach the counter before another young male suddenly appears while appearing to video the other suspect on a mobile phone.

The other man can be seen immediately attempt to push his rival away before both men begin exchanging blows in front of terrified staff and customers.

During the 90 second clip, another man can be seen attempting to intervene in a bid to break up the ruckus.

Those efforts, however, prove short lived as the pair wrestle and grab each other in headlocks while members of staff look on from behind the counter in dismay.

Moments later, one of the men is spotted grappling with the other man close to the shop's entrance before violently swinging two quick fire punches in the other man's direction.

The violent brawl is eventually broken up when another man enters the store and escorts one of the assailants outside.

A number of customers who had stayed outside the store as the unruly events inside unfolded can be seen entering the store, clearly startled at what had occurred just seconds before.

Video footage taken from the scene in the immediate aftermath of the incident underlined the extent of the damage which was caused to the busy main street store.

Broken glass and several bottles can be seen left strewn across the floor and across the counter top as a result.

Gardaí have since confirmed an investigation into the incident is now underway.

"Gardaí are investigating a public order incident that occurred on Main Street, Longford, at approximately 1.30pm on Friday April 21, 2023," said a spokesperson.

"No arrests have been made, investigations are ongoing."