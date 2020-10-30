Special unit to deal with 'significant rise' in sexual offences to be launched this year by DPP

A SPECIAL unit in the State’s prosecution service which will deal with the significant increase in sex crimes will be launched by the end of this year.

Last year files on sexual offences submitted to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) increased by 12pc - with cases this year already up 23pc on 2019.

The DPP, Claire Loftus, has said that this “significant rise” means that a dedicated unit to deal with sex crimes is needed now more than ever.

Ms Loftus made the comments in the DPP’s annual report for 2019 which focuses in particular on sexual offences, the implications of Brexit and victims of crime.

Last year her office gained Government support to establish a Sexual Offences Unit with the first phase being rolled out by the end of this year.

The unit, which is expected to be fully operational in 2021, will prosecute all sexual offences in the Central Criminal Court and almost all such crimes in the Dublin Circuit Court.

“The need for a dedicated unit to deal with sexual offences is greater than ever as this year we continue to see a significant rise in sexual offence files submitted to the Office,” Ms Loftus said.

“In 2019 there was a 12pc increase in the number of such files. There has been an even more marked increase in the current year. Files submitted for directions on prosecution are currently up by 23pc on 2019,” she added in her foreword of the report.

A spokesman for Justice Minister Helen McEntee said: “Tackling domestic, sexual and gender based violence is a key priority for Minister McEntee. The Minister this week published ‘Supporting a Victim’s Journey’, her plan to help victims and vulnerable witnesses in sexual violence cases.

“Establishing the first phase of the new Sexual Offences unit within the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions by the end of 2020, with the office to be to be fully operational in 2021, is one of the actions in ‘Supporting a Victim’s Journey’. Minister McEntee is determined that this action, along with all others in her plan, is implemented".

Figures from the DPP also show the number of prosecutions directed to go before the Circuit, Central and Special Criminal Courts in each county where an alleged offence occurred.

Limerick had the highest prosecutions on indictment per capita in Ireland last year, with 1.34 per 1,000 people. Longford had the second highest prosecutions directed with 1.34 per 1,000, while Louth and Dublin were next, with 1.11 and 1.09 per 1,000 people respectively.

The county which had the lowest number of prosecutions directed on indictment in Ireland last year was Offaly, at 0.36 per 1,000 living there.

Figures for the Special Criminal Court also show that, of the 33 cases finalised in the years 2018 and 2017, every single one resulted in a conviction.

This includes 18 offences relating to firearms and explosives, with eight convictions for conspiracy to commit murder resulting from a number of successful Garda operations against the Kinahan cartel.

Other offences prosecuted before the non-jury court, which resulted in a conviction, included IRA membership, assisting an offender and murder.

The conviction rate for the Central Criminal Court in 2018 and 2017 was 81pc and 85pc respectively. This includes the successful prosecution of 81 rape cases and 26 murders.

The DPP also said that her office is continuing to liaise with the Department of Justice and Gardaí regarding the implications Brexit will have.

Last year 91 European Arrest Warrants (EAW) were issued to the DPP with 87 issued.

