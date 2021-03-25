South Dublin school evacuated following bomb threat

Staff and students in a south Dublin secondary school were evacuated from the premises today as Gardaí investigated a possible bomb threat.

Gardaí are investigating reports of a possible suspect device at St Mac Dara's Community College in Templeogue.

They carried out extensive searches of the premises and a search operation remains ongoing, however so far no device has been located.

A Garda spokesperson added that: “Enquiries are continuing”.

It is believed that a number of phone calls were made indicating that there may have been some sort of explosive device in the school. The legitimacy of these calls will be investigated after the search has finished.

It is also understood that an evacuation was not deemed necessary, but school officials decided to send home the students present today.

The school has said that it can open tomorrow, after being given the all-clear following a comprehensive search which included trained sniffer dogs.

