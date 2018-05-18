South Dublin drugs gang was 'main mover' behind €3.4m cannabis haul found hidden in lorry-load of lettuce

New details of the massive Spanish seizure emerged yesterday, which senior sources say is linked to a veteran Sandyford-based gang that has been involved in major importations for well over a decade.

Four Irish men and a Romanian national are in custody in Spain after 170kg of cannabis was seized in a Garda intelligence-led operation near Malaga on May 6.

The Irish Independent can reveal the gang has close links to organised criminals based on the Moreen estate in Sandyford, and the alleged ringleader of the operation was not arrested in the bust - but that his right-hand man was.