South Belfast UDA refuses to protect drugs gang at centre of loyalist feud over fears of losing ‘transitioning’ cash

Members of a loyalist drugs gang at the centre of a feud have tried to seek protection from the South Belfast UDA.

Adrian Price remains defiant and is refusing to leave his Newtownards home, despite an escalation in the violence, with a petrol bomb attack on the house of a close relative over the weekend.

Police have so far arrested five people, including senior members of the gang, as political pressure to clamp down on the feud before lives are lost grows.

The son of a deceased UDA hitman was among those detained by the PSNI.

Two arrests were made under the Terrorism Act on Monday night. A 29-year-old man was arrested in Newtownards and a 53-year-old man was arrested while driving in Hillsborough.

A 30-year-old man was also arrested in Newtownards on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and possession of a Class B controlled drug.

All three remain in custody at this time.

Searches were also conducted in the Newtownards area as part of the ongoing operation, with items removed for examination.

A 50-year-old man was arrested in Belfast yesterday under the Terrorism Act following a search at a property in Newtownards.

A 30-year-old man was also arrested in the town on suspicion of offences including arson with intent to endanger life.

Both were taken to Musgrave police station for interview.

The PSNI appealed for vigilance earlier this week following incidents linked to the feud.

According to loyalist sources, Price sought protection from the South Belfast UDA after being expelled by the South East Antrim UDA last week.

However, his request was refused, with the mainstream UDA keen not to derail transition work and any associated funding by taking in members of the gang.

Instead, it seems likely the Price faction will have to seek sanctuary among sympathetic loyalists in Scotland.

“When undesirables are put out of other areas, they have traditionally been taken in by the South East Antrim UDA,” said a loyalist source.

“The SEA UDA has a reputation for taking in the dregs of other areas, but what happens when even they don’t want you?

“Price is finding out the hard way that there is nowhere left for him in Northern Ireland. He may get the boat.”

More than a dozen houses have been attacked and a number of cars hijacked in the feud. A pipe bomb was left at the home of a relative of loyalist boss Dickie Barry over the weekend. A convicted extortionist, he is associated with the group calling itself the North Down UDA.

Tensions in the area date back to last year, when Price’s gang was involved in a confrontation with rival loyalists.

There have also been allegations that younger drug runners associated with the group have been selling heroin, resulting in the teenage children of several high-profile loyalists requiring hospital treatment. That led to increased anger.

This newspaper reported last week that Price’s gang had been expelled by the South East Antrim UDA.

Without its protection, tensions came to a head and his home was smashed up by eight masked men wielding bats and iron bars.

Graffiti threatening he and his son, Ryan ‘Buster’ Johnston, who has no paramilitary convictions, was spray-painted on walls around Newtownards.

It was signed by the North Down UFF and appeared in dozens of locations.

Price has been named in court as having a “command” role in the South East Antrim UDA.

Despite his expulsion from the gang, he said the only way he would be leaving the area was “in a coffin”. He also threatened to stand his ground, with a gang of men drafted into the area to guard his house.

Barry was previously associated with the UDA’s ‘D Company’, which was set up by former loyalist leader Johnny Adair.

Members of the gang would not have attended meetings of the terror group’s leadership, but they remained close to figures such as Mo Courtney, who was previously linked to the 1989 murder of Pat Finucane.

‘D Company’ was expelled by the West Belfast UDA last year in a bloodless coup that saw its members quietly cut loose without threats to life or property.

Since then, the group has been describing itself as the North Down UFF.

Its members thought Price and his men would flee after they lost their protection, but they have since become involved in retaliatory attacks.

Paint was thrown at a North Down UDA mural in the loyalist Kilcooley estate on Thursday night, and the home of a relative of a senior UDA figure was attacked over the weekend.

The North Down UDA warned that all members of the drugs gang, plus their families, would be considered targets.

Police have maintained a heavy presence in the area since the outbreak of the feud, with fears the UVF will become involved because some of the attacks happened close to the homes of its members.

Should the UVF take action, it is feared bloodshed will be almost impossible to avoid.

DUP Strangford MP Jim Shannon pleaded with those engaging in violence to step away.

He said: “Please just stop. You are hurting your community. You are scaring your own people and this must end now.”