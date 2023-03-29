| 10.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

South Belfast UDA refuses to protect drugs gang at centre of loyalist feud over fears of losing ‘transitioning’ cash

Terror group’s leadership wary of losing funding linked to leaving violence behind

Police carry out a search linked to the conflict in the Newtownards area on Monday night. Pic: Kevin Scott Expand

Close

Police carry out a search linked to the conflict in the Newtownards area on Monday night. Pic: Kevin Scott

Police carry out a search linked to the conflict in the Newtownards area on Monday night. Pic: Kevin Scott

Police carry out a search linked to the conflict in the Newtownards area on Monday night. Pic: Kevin Scott
Allison Morris

Allison Morris

Members of a loyalist drugs gang at the centre of a feud have tried to seek protection from the South Belfast UDA.

Adrian Price remains defiant and is refusing to leave his Newtownards home, despite an escalation in the violence, with a petrol bomb attack on the house of a close relative over the weekend.

Most Watched

Privacy