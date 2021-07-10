| 13.4°C Dublin

Sophie Toscan du Plantier: 10 questions that could hold the key to one of State’s most notorious unsolved crimes

Parallel Sky and Netflix series have brought fresh clamour for answers about Sophie Toscan du
Plantier killing, writes

Sophie Toscan du Plantier&rsquo;s head had been disfigured by an estimated 50 blows with a heavy rock and concrete cavity block Expand

Senan Molony

It will soon be 25 years since the body of a human being, not immediately recognisable as a woman, was found at the bottom of a country lane in Cork, not far from her holiday cottage.

Her head had been disfigured by an estimated 50 blows with a heavy rock and concrete cavity block – not just murdered but brutally so.

Sophie Toscan du Plantier’s death remains a stain on the national consciousness, the savage who slew her having remained free for a quarter-century (unless dead himself). Ireland’s criminal justice embarrassment currently has the attention of the world, amid parallel TV documentaries on Sky and Netflix and a growing demand for answers.

