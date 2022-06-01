Sophie murder ‘a stain on Irish society’, Taoiseach says as he is challenged by Cork TD on status of Garda investigation

The Gardaí will do everything they possibly can to bring the murderer of Sophie Toscan du Plantier to justice, the Taoiseach has told the Dáil, saying the case was “a stain on Irish society.”

He was responding to a West Cork TD who said the public wanted to know that the brutal 1996 killing was still being investigated, and who criticised what he called “posturing” in the locality of the killing.

“I want to say that this murder is a stain on Irish society. I think it was greeted with shock and horror by the people of the country,” Micheál Martin told Rural Independent deputy Michael Collins.

The public was appalled “that someone who loved West Cork could be murdered in such a brutal manner,” the Taoiseach said, adding that he believed the Gardaí were taking the matter very seriously.

“We know this is a case that has attracted huge attention,” he added.

“I’ve no doubt that if new leads emerge, or if the prospect or capacity for a prosecution exists, that the Gardaí will do everything they can to bring the person responsible for the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier to justice.”

Mr Collins said the body of Sophie was found on December 23, 1996, outside her holiday home in his own parish, “just a couple of miles west of my own home.”

The murder at that time was a cause of real horror among local people, he added. But the identity of the person who died, when it became public, had “sent shockwaves through the world”, he said.

Ms Du Plantier was a prominent socialite and filmmaker married to the famous head of the French film body Unifrance, Daniel Toscan du Plantier, a close friend of President Jacques Chirac.

“Nearly 26 years on, and no one has been brought to justice for the murder of an innocent woman, a much-loved daughter, wife and mother,” Mr Collins said.

“What has followed in this case over 26 years is best explained like a rollercoaster, going around in circles but really getting nowhere,” he added.

There were contradictory reports in the newspapers as to whether or not there was a live investigation, or whether the murder was the subject of a cold-case review, he said.

“Genuinely the people of West Cork are tired of the posturing that is going on locally,” he said, without explaining his meaning.

“They and the rest of the world want to see justice for Sophie, almost 26 years on. Taoiseach, will a new file be submitted in time to the DPP on foot of investigations that are taking place?”

The Taoiseach in his reply repeated his remarks about the case being a stain on Ireland’s reputation, noting that it was a case that has attracted huge attention, having been raised with him by President Emmanuel Macron.

But he said he did not get involved in the criminal justice system in terms of prosecutions or in sending files to the DPP.

“That’s a matter for the Gardaí, and then it’s a matter for the DPP to make an assessment of whatever is sent to him or her by An Garda Síochána,” the Taoiseach said.

“But I’ve no doubt that if new leads emerge, or if the prospect or capacity for a prosecution exists, that the Gardaí will do everything they can to bring the person responsible for the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier to justice.”