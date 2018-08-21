Son questioned over dad's murder is a convicted killer with a violent past

A MAN arrested in relation to the murder of his dad is a convicted killer who previously served a long jail stretch for stabbing another man to death.

Details of the final hours of Gerard ‘Gerry’ Fortune (63) have emerged as his son David O’Leary (31) remained in garda custody last night, being questioned about the savage stab attack at his home in Crumlin.

Mr Fortune was stabbed once in the throat in a horrific attack.

His attacker is alleged to have fled the scene in a car which an innocent 63-year-old woman had been using to teach her 26-year-old daughter how to drive.

Gerard Fortune

“The suspect was covered in blood from the earlier stabbing.

He hijacked a car that was being driven by a woman who was simply teaching her daughter how to drive,” a senior source said last night.

“They were just around a corner when this ‘lunatic’ arrived covered in blood.

“These two ladies are from Kimmage, which is just up the road – the most decent people you could meet.

“To say they are shocked by what they saw would be the understatement of the century,” the source added.

After the murder at the house a manhunt began which ultimately led to a “blood covered” O’Leary being arrested at Connolly Hospital, in Blanchardstown, at 10.20pm on Sunday – more than two hours after the incident occurred.

“It seems that he was so intoxicated and covered in blood that he mistakenly thought that he had been stabbed himself and therefore went to hospital looking for treatment,” a source said.

ARRESTED

David O'Leary

“But he had no injuries on him at all and he was arrested very quickly because the hospital knew of the garda alert.”

Gardai believe that O’Leary had been “out of control” over the days leading up to the killing.

He had been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving in the Crumlin area in the early hours of Sunday morning, but was released at 8am after receiving station bail when charged with failing to provide a specimen.

It is understood O’Leary then went on a “booze and drugs bender”.

Leona Lambe (with back to camera) is consoled at the scene of the fatal stabbing of her father Gerard Fortune. Photo: Collins

His dad was stabbed once in the throat with a bread knifetype weapon.

Sources said this led to “buckets of blood” at the crime scene because it is suspected the knife slit an artery in Mr Fortune’s neck.

The incident was not the first time O’Leary has been arrested for violent knife crime.

He was aged only 17 when he stabbed another man to death.

He was found guilty of the manslaughter of Michael Murphy (31) outside the Buda Bar, in Blanchardstown, on Halloween night 2004.

O’Leary was captured on CCTV carrying out the knife attack after earlier fighting with Mr Murphy in the bar and outside, when the two were escorted from the premises.

Passing sentence in April 2006, Mr Justice Eamon de Valera described the killing as “vicious and totally unnecessary”.

He added it was towards the “severe end of the sentencing spectrum”.

APPEAL

The judge said such a serious offence should carry a long custodial sentence.

O’Leary was jailed for 12 years for manslaughter, with the final four years suspended.

He said the Swiss army knife, which O’Leary claimed to have taken from Mr Murphy’s pocket, was a tool type that had to be opened.

Speaking at Sundrive Road Garda Station yesterday, Superintendent Michael Cryan appealed for information.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the Rutland Grove and Clogher Road area of Dublin 12 between 8pm and 8.15pm on Sunday, August 19, 2018, to come forward,” he said.

“We are also trying to trace the movements of a Red Toyota Yaris, described as a four door hatchback with L plates and partial registration 04-WW, that was driven from the scene at Rutland Grove at about 8pm before it was recovered at approximately 8.20pm at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown.

“We would also appeal to anyone with dashcam footage from the Rutland Grove or Connolly Hospital areas in and around the specified times to make it available to investigators.”

The office of the State Pathologist was notified and a postmortem is due to be carried out at the city morgue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room at Sundrive Road Garda Station on 01-666 6600.

Alternatively, they can call the Garda Confidential Line (1800 666 111).

