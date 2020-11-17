‘Someone's child, someone's brother’ – tributes to stabbing victim in Mayo as man questioned by gardaí

The victim in his 20s from Carramore Drive, Knock Co Mayo, suffered knife injuries in an attack which happened shortly before 11 pm at the Carrabeg Estate, Swinford, Co Mayo

The remains of a man who died following a fatal assault in Mayo on Monday night have been removed from the scene as gardaí continue to question a suspect in the killing.

It's understood the victim Michael McDonagh (24) from Carramore Drive, Knock Co Mayo, suffered knife injuries in an attack which happened shortly before 11 pm at the Carrabeg Estate, Swinford, Co Mayo.

A suspect, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene while another man was taken to hospital suffering from an injury to his hand.

The man in custody is originally from Poland but has been living in Ireland for many years.

The suspect was well known to gardaí and psychiatric services in Mayo and has what a source described as a "fascination with knives."

Neighbours in Carrabeg estate expressed their sadness at the news.

"Someone's child, Someone's brother – he had a family,” one neighbour said.

"It's very sad; there are so many families broke up today."

Shortly before 11 am, the victim's remains were removed from the scene to Mayo University Hospital in Castlebar.

The Deputy State Pathologist, Dr Kathleen Han Suyin, will conduct a post mortem later today.

Gardaí investigating the incident have carried out door to door inquiries and have appealed for help from the public.

"House to house enquiries are being conducted, and Gardaí are gathering and viewing CCTV footage from the locality.

"A senior investigating officer has been appointed, and a family liaison officer has also been appointed.

"A man in his 30s continues to be detained at Castlebar Garda Station, and the scene continues to be preserved for a technical examination.

"Investigating Gardai are trying to determine the movements of persons prior to this fatal incident.

"Gardai are seeking the assistance of any road users who may have been in the vicinity of the main street in Swinford between 8 pm-11 pm on Monday, November 16 and who may have video footage or anyone with mobile phone video to contact the investigation team.

"An incident room has been set up, and anyone with information, including video footage, can contact Claremorris Garda Station on 094-9372080.

"The investigation is ongoing."

