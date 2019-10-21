The family of a father-of-four who was gunned down after he answered his front door has launched a new appeal to find his killer.

'Someone needs to be brought to justice' - widow of man shot when he answered door issues fresh appeal

Innocent man Patrick 'Padzer' Sullivan (52) was shot at point-blank range by a masked man at his home in Rowlagh Park, Clondalkin.

The gunman brushed aside Mr Sullivan's wife Bernie aside before opening fire with a sawn-off shotgun.

Mr Sullivan suffered catastrophic brain injuries from which he never recovered. He spent the next five years in hospital until his death in 2018.

Gardaí are convinced that the shooting on April 13, 2013, was a case of mistaken identity.

Mr Sullivan’s wife Bernie appeared on RTÉ’s Crimecall programme this evening to talk about how her family have suffered terribly following his murder.

Following the immediate aftermath of the incident, she said: “I couldn’t believe it. I was having a nightmare. That’s exactly what it was like - a horrible nightmare.”

"He was just an ordinary person who was a great dad and loved his grandkids,” she said.

“He never came home. He ended up in Cherry Orchard Brain Injury Unit with a brain injury.

“She went onto describe the pain of seeing her husband in long-term care with incurable injuries.

“The kids were heartbroken,” she said.

“They went to see him all the time and every time they went to see him a little piece of them was gone. Just looking at him broke our hearts.”

Ms Sullivan is now appealing for information about her husband’s murder.

“Someone needs to be brought to justice for this, and I really think that somebody out there has to know something, any little thing.

“They might think it’s not very important, it could be very important,” she said.

Crimestoppers and gardaí are asking for people who know anything of relevance to the case to contact them.

“We are appealing to the public to come forward with any information relevant to the murder of Patrick Sullivan,” said Superintendent Paul Dolan, of Lucan Garda Station.

Mr Sullivan was a hard-working family man who was not involved in criminality and we believe he was shot in a case of mistaken identity.

“At the time of the shooting, the local community provided vital information to gardaí,” Dolan said.

“We are now appealing to any members of the public who have yet to come forward to please do so.

“Any information you may have either on the incident or those involved can play a crucial role in our investigation,” he said.

Mr Sullivan had worked in the construction industry for most of his life but following the collapse of the property market he took up a place on a local CE Scheme, which he had completed over two years ago.

A devoted Leeds United supporter, he travelled to Lough Oughter in Co Cavan each weekend where he enjoyed fishing with friends and camping.

Anyone with information can call Crimestoppers on 1800 250 025.

Online Editors