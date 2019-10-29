GARDAÍ are investigating a spate of arson attacks that have left Waterford residents living in fear.

'Someone could have been really badly hurt' - gardaí investigating a number of arson attacks in Waterford

The attacks, which appear to be connected, have left residents of the Mount Sion area terrified about the safety of both their cars and homes.

The latest incident involved a car which was set ablaze on Sunday.

Parked close to two houses, the burning car caused damage to both properties before the blaze was finally extinguished. Luckily, a second attempt to set fire to another vehicle in the area failed.

The arson attacks on the cars followed an apparent campaign over the past three weeks to target the wheelie bins of houses in the Mount Sion area.

Several were set on fire and caused damage to the sides of properties they had been rolled against.

In one case, an estimated €4,000 worth of damage was caused by the blazing rubbish bin.

However, the arson attacks to date have not resulted in any injury to local residents.

One resident said people living locally are very concerned over what is going on.

“The house is destroyed. I can’t go near it. The walls and all have melted behind the insulation and they think the structure of the house is damaged as well," local resident Sharon Flynn told WLRFM.

“People had to get out over the roofs, out over the gardens to get out of the houses. Someone could have been really badly hurt.”

Gardaí are investigating the attacks which are believed to have been carried out by the same individuals.

CCTV security camera footage in the area is being checked in a bid to try to identify those involved.

Online Editors