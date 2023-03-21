‘Somebody knows something’ – gardaí renew appeal on sixth anniversary of missing Tina Satchwell

Gardaí are issuing a renewed appeal for information on the whereabouts of Cork woman Tina Satchwell on the sixth anniversary of her disappearance.

Gardaí in Midleton continue to investigate the disappearance of 47-year-old Ms Satchwell, who went missing from her home on Grattan Street, Youghal, Co Cork, on March 20, 2017.

Yesterday marked the sixth anniversary since she was last seen. Ms Satchwell is described as 5ft 7in, of medium build with blonde shoulder-length hair and blue eyes. Detectives believe that someone in east Cork has information about what happened to her.

Senior officers have said they do not believe that she left Ireland for the UK, where she had lived for a period, as had been initially suspected in 2017.

No trace of Ms Satchwell has been found despite a six-year garda operation which included an exhaustive trawl of CCTV footage from Irish ports and airports.

The last major targeted search in respect of her disappearance took place in March 2018, when 60 gardaí and support officials conducted a painstaking examination of Mitchell’s Wood outside Castlemartyr in east Cork.

Nothing of significance was discovered.

Ms Satchwell’s sister, Teresa Dingivan, has repeatedly stressed that she will never stop seeking answers.​

We’re at a loss. You would have thought you’d have sightings the first year, the second year, but as the years go on, you wonder what happened to her. Is she out there?

“It’s six years. So many days, weeks, months, years not knowing. Our hearts are breaking not knowing where she is,” Ms Dingivan told the Irish Examiner.

“Someone must have known where she went, someone must know what happened to her. Just please put our minds at rest.

“Just put our minds at rest. Bring closure to us.

“It’s like time has stood still for six years.

“You can’t just vanish off the face of the earth. She had no bank cards with her, no ID. Someone else was involved in her disappearance,” Ms Dingivan said.

An Garda Síochána is seeking to speak with any person with any information on Tina’s whereabouts or who may have information relating to her movements on the day she went missing.

“Any new information, not matter how insignificant it may seem, will be welcomed by the investigation team. This information will be treated in the strictest confidence,” gardaí said.

Anyone who has any information can contact Midleton garda station on 021 462 1550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.