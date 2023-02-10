| 10.7°C Dublin

Solicitor held by gardaí after she was arrested for theft and false accounting offences

Ken Foy

A solicitor is in garda custody this afternoon after she was arrested for the offences of theft and false accounting.

The solicitor, who is from the west of Ireland, is being held at a garda station in Galway.

