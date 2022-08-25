Solicitor arrested on suspicion of theft and false accounting following Law Society complaint

A solicitor operating in the Leinster area has been arrested by gardaí on suspicion of theft and false accounting, following a complaint made by the Law Society.

The man in his 50s was arrested on Thursday by gardaí at the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau.

His arrest follows allegations of theft, false accounting, forgery and use of false instruments, and came after a complaint made by the Law Society, who had conducted their own investigation into the allegations.

Clients of the solicitor made specific allegations of theft and the Law Society alleges that when their investigation uncovered deficits in his client account, he then allegedly submitted false documents purporting to show that the deficits no longer existed.

The man, aged in his 50s, is currently detained at a Garda Station in Leinster under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.