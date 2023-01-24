| 7.2°C Dublin

Social media page set up in the name of double killer Frank McCann causes alarm

Conor Feehan Twitter Email

An online CV in the name of double murderer Frank McCann has been posted on LinkedIn, advertising him as an “enthusiastic achiever” and “problem-solver” fixing computers.

In 1992 the former swimming coach set fire to his own home on Butterfield Avenue in Rathfarnham, south Dublin, to kill his wife Esther and 18-month-old foster daughter Jessica.

