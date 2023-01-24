Social media page set up in the name of double killer Frank McCann causes alarm

An online CV in the name of double murderer Frank McCann has been posted on LinkedIn, advertising him as an “enthusiastic achiever” and “problem-solver” fixing computers.

In 1992 the former swimming coach set fire to his own home on Butterfield Avenue in Rathfarnham, south Dublin, to kill his wife Esther and 18-month-old foster daughter Jessica.

Now the 62-year-old appears to be pitching himself to potential employers as “an enthusiastic achiever” and “an analytical thinker with good troubleshooting ability, excellent interpersonal and communication skills, good telephone manner and confident and engaging personality”.

However, he is serving a life sentence for double murder and has shown no remorse for his actions.

His trial heard the reason he torched his family was to hide a secret, that he had fathered a child with a teenage swimming student who had special needs.

McCann is currently on temporary release and up for parole.

In recent years he has been given the freedom to engage in computer training outside of the prison before returning to his cell in Mountjoy.

More recently he has been attending a course in the south of the city, leaving Mountjoy early in the morning and returning in the evening.

But now an online CV on the popular LinkedIn platform, which is open to potential employers and contractors looking for people to join their companies, paints a glowing picture of McCann’s personality and qualifications.

The qualifications he apparently gained through the Open University while behind bars are listed on it.

The CV also reveals that McCann is “currently providing Tier 1 IT Help Desk Support part-time, on-site and remotely, to end users for all desktop, hardware and software issues”.

“I have the ability to work effectively within a team or independently to deliver excellent customer satisfaction. I am eager to put my existing skillset to use and to continue to enhance my technological abilities,” it says.

“I am excited about continuing to grow my skills and experience with a great employer.

“I relish a challenge and find that nothing satisfies me more than putting my skills to good use and solving problems.

“That also comes in handy with one of my hobbies in designing, baking and decorating cakes, networking also comes in useful too!” it adds.

The Irish Prison Service said it does not comment on individual prisoner cases.

“Anyone granted temporary release for any purpose from prison are subject to certain conditions that are tailored to individual prisoners,” said a spokesman.

Esther McCann’s sister, Marian Leonard, told Independent.ie she is concerned by the emergence of the online CV.

“If such a page exists, does this mean Frank McCann can advertise himself to potential employers without revealing any information on where he’s been for the last 30 years?” she said.

“Could he use this page to search for information about people he sees as having wronged him?

“If I was hiring someone to work on a computer system, I would like to know who they were, and I’d certainly want to know if they had a criminal record.”

The only reference to McCann’s past work on the CV is that he qualified as a master cooper – making and repairing oak whiskey casks.

McCann used to work with Jameson until his craft as a cooper died out.

He then opened a company fitting out bars before becoming a publican himself, opening a bar in Blessington, Co Wicklow. It was to this pub that he drove after torching his home.

“I have re-crafted my skills into a passion for troubleshooting computers after picking up a pozi screwdriver to upgrade a video card many years ago and have been hooked ever since,” his online CV also states.

McCann was sentenced to two life sentences in 1996, for the 1992 murder of his wife and his 18-month-old niece Jessica, whom the couple had planned to adopt.

McCann burned down their Rathfarnham home after details about a child he fathered with a teenage swimming student with special needs came to the surface.

He and Esther had been going through the process of adopting Jessica, who was the daughter of his adopted sister.

The child born to the swimming student was later put up for adoption with the assistance of well-known cleric Fr Michael Cleary

But the mother of the teenager who had a child by Frank McCann then alerted the adoption authorities and told them about it out of concern that he was not fit to be a father.

The child born to the swimming student was later put up for adoption with the assistance of well-known cleric Fr Michael Cleary, who would be revealed in later years to be the father of two children himself.

Frank McCann knew that the fact he was the father of this child was going to be brought up at a meeting with the adoption authorities, and set about trying to kill Esther and Jessica rather than let them learn of his secret past.

In the run-up to the killings, he concocted a series of fake threats against him and daubed paint on his pub that read, “Burn, you bastard”.

It later transpired he had made three other unsuccessful attempts to kill Esther and Jessica, including one where the brakes on Esther’s car failed, and another where an electric blanket on the bed where Esther and Jessica were sleeping was set alight.

Just days before the meeting with the adoption authorities, McCann set fire to the house, drove to his Blessington pub, and then acted like the grieving husband and father when he raced home after he was alerted to the blaze.

But gardaí quickly became suspicious when forensic evidence showed that the blaze was started deliberately and the truth about Frank McCann and the secret child he had fathered became known.

He was convicted of the double murder and has been in prison since, but in recent years he has been moved from Arbour Hill prison to the Progression Unit in Mountjoy.

McCann has gained more temporary release in what is seen as a move towards a more permanent freedom which is currently under consideration of the parole board.