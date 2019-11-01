Sniffer dog Bailey leads Revenue seizure of €80,000 and 45,000 cigarettes

BAILEY a Revenue detector dog led an investigation yesterday, as he sniffed out €80,000 and 45,000 cigarettes.

The seizure came after Revenue officers, along with their doggy detective, searched a house, under warrant, in Co Mayo.

The officers were granted a three-month Cash Detention Order by Judge Fiona Lydon today at Ballina District Court.

As well as the cash found, Revenue also seized over 45,000 cigarettes. The unstamped cigarettes branded 'Blue River' and 'Email' have an estimated retail value of over €22,000 with a potential loss to the Exchequer of over €19,000.

A Latvian male in his fifties was questioned in relation to the seizures and investigations are ongoing.

These seizures are part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products in the shadow economy.

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding this or any smuggling or illegal sale of tobacco products, they can contact Revenue in confidence on free-phone number 1800 295 295.

Online Editors