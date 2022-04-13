Sligo murders: ‘He was like a church mouse, but if you needed him he was there for you’ –friends pay tribute to victims

Friends and neighbours have paid tributes to the two men murdered in their own homes in Sligo town as gardaí have launched murder inquiries and are holding a man in relation to the deaths.

Aidan Moffatt (41) was discovered badly mutilated in his apartment in the town on Monday, in what gardaí believe may have been a homophobic hate crime, while Michael Snee (58) was found on Tuesday evening, also with severe injuries to his body, in his home.

Gardaí are probing whether there are links to a serial killer and whether the victims met their attacker online through dating apps. They are also probing whether there is a link to an earlier attack in the town in which another man was seriously injured.

It is understood there was no sign of forced entry to either man’s home.

Neighbour Thomas McCarrick described Mr Snee as a “quiet decent man.”

“I knew him well,” he said.

“He was a nice quiet fella. His sight wasn’t great. He worked in St John’s Hospital. "He worked as a care assistant.

"It’s a shock.

"I saw the ambulance first and I thought he was maybe sick or something. The next thing the police car came flying down, then I knew something was really wrong.

"He had the house like a palace. It was the nicest house with the most beautiful tiles.

"He was very good to his neighbours. There was a couple living next to him and they both died of cancer. He was very good to them. He was very good to them in their final months.”

Another neighbour said: “He was like a church mouse. You wouldn’t know he was there unless you went looking for him.

“But if you needed him he was there for you.

“How can anyone do something like that. It is the cruellest of cruel.

“It’s unreal.

“God love him. Words fail me now. You mind your business and go about your daily life and this can happen.

“It’s sick. Everyone is horrified. It’s against humanity what has happened here.

“I got to know him through his former neighbour and he was lovely.

“He had the most gorgeous friendly little dog. I think I need to escape from here today I will go mad.”

A close friend of Mr Moffitt, who was a financial adviser and Fine Gael activist, said the words “hate” and “Aidan” do not belong in the same sentence.

Blain Gaffney described the killing of his “honest”, “positive” and “caring” friend as “just horrific”.

Mr Gaffney said he and Aidan Moffitt had been “very close” since 2016 and Mr Moffitt previously worked as his campaign manager when he ran for local election several years ago.

Mr Gaffney said Aidan Moffitt had a keen understanding of politics and was a “very strategic” campaigner.

Aidan Moffitt worked in personal finance, including property sales, and his friend said he was “very smart in terms of finance and investments”.

Mr Gaffney said Aidan Moffitt was “dignified” and the way he died was the polar opposite of that.

“It’s hard to believe what happened, and I’d be looking to speak about Aidan as the positive person he was, and remember Aidan for who he was and not what happened to him,” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland programme.

“He was very, very intelligent, a very honest, caring person who… he was just an all-around good guy.

“He was a very caring person, very dignified and what happened wasn’t any way dignified and it’s just horrific.”

Aidan Moffitt had recently returned home from a holiday in Spain and Mr Gaffney said while he was there, Aidan befriended a person, and the pair took a “spin” to Alicante together.

Mr Gaffeny said: “That was the type of man. He met somebody, had a bit of fun and went down to help them test out their jeep.

“That was Aidan. From what I could see, he had a really nice time.”

On hearing the news of Aidan’s death, Mr Gaffney said the “horrendous” details and potential hate related motive behind his murder is “quite chilling”.

“It’s quite scary. I know there’s been talks about a lot of things that have happened in Sligo over the last four days, but this particular thing would be really, really scary,” he said.

“That somebody so dignified could be treated so undignified and to think that a hate related thing, you never say the words hate and Aidan.

“He lit up the world. He had this really infectious smile, really infectious manner. A caring, kind person, and to think that something to do with hate or a hate crime could be even in the same sentence as his name, is just too hard to comprehend.”

Mr Gaffney added that a “lot of people in Sligo are very scared” regarding the incidents which have unfolded in recent days, including the discovery of another man’s body at an apartment in the town last night.

“The whole place is in shock,” he said.

A neighbour of the deceased Rosaleen Oldfield, a retired teacher, described Mr Moffitt as a “lovely, caring young man.”

“I can’t believe it. I haven’t slept all night. I feel absolutely sick.

“You hear about these things happening someplace else but to hear it is on our doorstep is so shocking.

“Aidan was a really, really lovely and caring young man. I couldn’t say enough about him.

“He was a great neighbour. He wasn’t here all the time just mostly at weekends. But I have known him very well since he bought the house.

“He was more friendly with my husband really and then my husband passed away two years ago at the start of Covid and when Aidan heard he was so good to me.

“I was in isolation and he rang me and said if there is anything he could do for me to give him a shout.

“He rang me a few times to see was I alright which was so kind of a young man who needn’t have bothered.

“I can’t believe it. It’s shocking. He was just so nice.

“I know these things happen but… I had no idea anything was up until I saw the ambulances and gardaí arrived.

“I hadn’t seen anyone coming or going. It’s a very quiet street normally.”

In a moving tribute posted on its Facebook Page, The Village Inn, Cartron stated: “Not the post we ever thought we would be sharing today.

“We are absolutely reeling at the news of Aidan’s sudden passing.

“Anyone who knew Aidan would know he would give you the shirt off his back, a lovable rascal at times, but really, Aidan, we all know, you were a gentle, kind, soft, caring soul.

“Aidan who loved life, who had enormous professional accomplishments and a big gorgeous heart.

“He carried so much love and zest around in this life and he had so, so much more to do.

“He had goals and plans, and ideas to be worked on. He had places to be and things to do.

“Aidan we can’t believe this. It doesn’t seem real to say goodbye, so from us, we will say Aidan, we’ll see you down the road. Rest in Peace.”️