Gardai at the scene where the body of man in his 30s was found in house at Cartron, Sligo in 'unexplained circumstances' Photo: James Connolly

Local Fine Gael activist Blaine Gaffney arriving with flowers at the scene where the body of man in his 30s was found in house at Cartron, Sligo in ‘unexplained circumstances’ Photo: James Connolly

Flowers at the scene where the body of man in his 30s was found in house at Cartron, Sligo in ‘unexplained circumstances’ Photo: James Connolly

Locals in Sligo have spoken of their horror at the brutal killing of a highly respected local businessman and Fine Gael activist.

Aidan Moffitt, a Peace Commissioner, aged in his late 30s, was found dead in the Cartron Heights area of Sligo town yesterday at 8.30 pm.

It is understood Mr Moffitt, an auctioneer, was originally from Lisacul, near Ballaghadereen in Co Roscommon, suffered a violent death.

His body remains at the scene as gardaí awaits the arrival of the State Pathologist.

Gardaí said the results of the post-mortem will determine the course of their investigation. However, it is believed Mr Moffitt suffered severe injuries and the investigation will likely be upgraded to murder.

The scene has been sealed off while Gardaí continues a forensic examination of the house.

Mr Moffitt was a personal friend of Fine Gael TD for Sligo Leitrim, Frank Feighan who described news of the death as “a huge shock.”

“People are numbed. He was a good friend and colleague and was very well-liked.

“My thoughts are with his family. I dropped by last night and this morning to pay my respects.”

A neighbour of the deceased Rosaleen Oldfield, a retired teacher, described Mr Moffitt as a “lovely, caring young man.”

“I can’t believe it. I haven’t slept all night. I feel absolutely sick.

“You hear about these things happening someplace else but to hear it is on our doorstep is so shocking.

“Aidan was a really, really lovely and caring young man. I couldn’t say enough about him.

“He was a great neighbour. He wasn’t here all the time just mostly at weekends. But I have known him very well since he bought the house.

“He was more friendly with my husband really and then my husband passed away two years at the start of Covid and when Aidan heard he was so good to me.

“I was in isolation and he rang me and said if there is anything he could do for me to give him a shout.

“He rang me a few times to see was I alright which was so kind of a young man who needn’t have bothered.

“I can’t believe it. It’s shocking. He was just so nice.

“I know these things happen but… I had no idea anything was up until I saw the ambulances and gardaí arrived.

“I hadn’t seen anyone coming or going. It’s a very quiet street normally.”