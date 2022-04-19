Police have condemned the “reckless” behaviour of a mob who threw petrol bombs and missiles at officers after a dissident republican-linked Easter parade in Derry.

PSNI Land Rovers were seen going up in flames before attempting to drive away from outside the city cemetery following Saoradh’s ‘national republican commemoration’.

Trouble flared after officers moved in to make arrests.

Read More

Five men, aged 29, 38, 40, 50 and 54, were detained under the Terrorism Act. A sixth man (40) was arrested on suspicion of disorderly behaviour.

Police also seized a number of vehicles, suspected terrorist uniforms and petrol bombs.

On Monday night the sister of Lyra McKee, who was shot dead in the city, said those involved in the parade, which coincided with the third anniversary of her death, had “no dignity”.

Nichola McKee Corner told the Belfast Telegraph: “It’s absolutely shocking. Their premise for this parade was to honour people who died. What they’ve actually done is disrespected not only Lyra’s memory but the memory of the people they’re claiming to honour on this day by causing such civil disturbances in their own city.”

Bishop of Derry Donal McKeown said those responsible were “merchants of despair”.

Derry and Strabane district commander Chief Superintendent Ryan Henderson said: “Earlier today, police were in attendance at a notified parade in the city. On the basis of initial observations, participants in the parade were assessed as having potentially committed offences.

“Police monitored the event closely and, at what was considered to be an appropriate point, took action to secure evidence and make arrests.

“Whilst doing so, police officers came under attack from petrol bombs and masonry.

“Our officers showed tremendous courage and professionalism in what was still clearly a dangerous situation.

“Fortunately, none of our officers or members of the public were injured as a result of this reckless and criminal behaviour.

“Our enquiries will continue over the coming days and weeks to bring offenders to justice.”

Crowds gathered in the city for the commemoration despite calls for it to be rescheduled because it was taking place on the third anniversary of Ms McKee’s murder.

The parade took off from Free Derry Corner at around 3pm and arrived in the city cemetery, where wreaths were to be laid on the republican plot, shortly after 3.30pm.

It is thought that at least 2,000 people were in attendance, between marchers and those following the parade.

Men and women marching in the parade wore black, with masks covering their face up to their eyes. Many carried flags, including the tricolour and the flag of Ulster.

Saoradh, widely said to be the New IRA’s political wing, had warned of the potential for “conflict” at the commemoration.

Ms McKee said: “Let’s face it, was anyone expecting anything different from those people?

“They have consistently insulted my family and sister throughout these past three years, and today really showed them for what they truly are and the disrespect they have for grieving people.

“Let’s face it, people in their number are implicated in Lyra’s murder, and even with that they couldn’t have any sense of dignity for a person’s death.”

Bishop McKeown condemned the throwing of petrol bombs from cemetery grounds.

“Young people need inspiration, not merchants of despair,” he told BBC Radio Foyle.

“Petrol bombs thrown over the cemetery wall desecrate holy ground and threaten the lives of the next generation.”

Asked if the parade should have been allowed to proceed, DUP MP Gregory Campbell said: “The police need to ensure the law is upheld. They need to decide which is the option that is best placed to deliver that outcome. They must not allow law-breaking to be seen to be of no consequence, but that is what has happened in recent similar such circumstances.”

The SDLP’s Dolores Kelly, a member of the Policing Board, said the march was “an affront to common decency”.

“It’s very depressing that there’s still those small number of individuals who buy into this ideology which offers no future or hope for anyone. It makes no sense at all,” she added.

Asked if the PSNI should have intervened on the parade sooner, she replied: “It’s certainly something I would ask the police to review… I think many people will wonder why that is the case.

“[But] the police are often damned if they do and damned if they don’t.”

UUP election candidate Ryan McCready described the scenes as “absolutely disgraceful” and “regressive”.

“The actions by those involved on Monday should not be applauded,” he added.

“For these events to take place shortly after a vigil for Lyra McKee, on the third anniversary of her murder by a masked gunman, is grossly insensitive and distasteful.”