Significant hike in level of violent crime including murder, latest CSO figures show

There has been a significant increase in the number of homicides and other violent crimes in Ireland over the past year, the latest figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) have revealed.

Homicides increased by 12pc year-on-year from Sep 2020 to Sep 2021, while there was a 20pc jump in attempted murders, assaults, threats to kill and other related offences.

There were 17 murders in Ireland between July to September of this year, up 89pc from the nine recorded violent deaths in Ireland in the same period last year. The CSO did caution that this likely highlights the effects of Covid-19 lockdowns on such crimes, rather than a sudden spike.

In total, there were 57 murders in the year to September 2022, more than the 51 in 2021 but less than the three preceding years - 87,69, and 73 for 2018, 2019 and 2020, respectively.

There were 23,229 recorded attempts to kill, threats to kill, harassments and other related offences in the 12 months up to September of this year. This figure exceeds even pre-pandemic figures of 2018 (19,748) and 2019 (21,662).

Thefts saw the biggest increase in the past year, with a 39pc spike in the number of offences reported to Gardaí. There were 62,546 thefts recorded in a 12-month period - an average of 170 per day.

Drug offences saw the biggest drop, with 19pc fewer recorded drug offences year-on-year.

Most other crime categories increased over the year with the highest rates of increase in Kidnapping & Related offences (+29pc); Attempts/Threats to Murder; Assaults, Harassments & Related offences (+20pc); Burglary & Related offences (+18pc) and Robbery, Extortion & Hijacking offences (+17pc)

Eleven of the 13 categories of crime saw an increase in the past 12 months, which the CSO said “are likely to have been influenced by the public health restrictions” in 2021.

Incidences of fraud spiked during the Covid-19 lockdowns with people spending more time online but these crimes fell by 38pc in the past year as this phenomenon abated somewhat.

“This was largely driven by a fall in unauthorised transactions and attempts to obtain personal or banking information online or by phone,” CSO statistician Jim Dalton said.

The number of robberies, thefts and fraud as a whole returned, and in some cases, are now exceeding pre-pandemic levels.

Incidents of theft and related offences, while increasing slightly to nearly 69,000 between 2018 and 2019, fell to 56,666 in 2020 and to 45,142 in 2021. In the year to Q3 2022, the number of recorded incidents increased again to 62,546.





