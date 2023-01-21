| 6.7°C Dublin

Showbiz cocaine dealer fires his legal team as he makes bid to stop CAB seizing his house

In the CAB case against him a Detective Inspector said Keatinge was “a player of significance in the Freddie Thompson gang”.

Eamon Dillon

SHOWBIZ drug dealer and significant player in the Fat Freddie Thompson gang has lodged a court bid to stop his stash of gold bars, a house and €10,000 in cash being seized.

Promoter and DJ Adam Keatinge turned up at High Court hearing this week where the Criminal Assets Bureau was due to seek an order to take possession of the property.

