Gardai are investigating an incident in Longford where shots were fired at a house in the north of the town last night.

A gunman fired through the windows of a house in Sycamore Close in the Clonbalt Wood area at 10.30pm before fleeing the scene.

There were no reports of injuries and no arrests have yet been made.

More to follow...

Online Editors