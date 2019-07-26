Shots fired at house in north Dublin

Detectives are investigating the latest gun attack in the capital after shots were fired at a house in north Dublin.

The property in the Shangan area of Ballymun was targeted at around 4pm this afternoon.

Gardai confirmed that they are investigating reports of shots being fired and are carrying out an examination of the scene.

There were no injuries reported during the gun attack and no arrests have yet been made.

A heavy garda presence remained in the area including firearms gardai attached to the Armed Support Unit (ASU).

Members of the Garda Public Order Unit, equipped with full riot gear, also kept a presence in the Shangan area in the aftermath of the incident.

A garda spokeswoman said: “Gardaí are investigating reports of shots fired at a house in the Shangan Avenue area of Ballymun, today Friday, July 26, 2019 at approximately 4pm.

“The scene is preserved for a technical examination. No injuries were sustained and Investigations are ongoing,” the spokeswoman added.

