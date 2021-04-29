Shot fired and several arrested during Garda operation in Cork

A SHOT was fired during a Garda operation in Cork.
No one was injured in the incident in the Rochestown area with a number of people subsequently being arrested by Gardaí.
It is unclear if the shot was fired as a warning to Gardaí or whether it may have been accidentally discharged in panic.
Garda sources confirmed that the incident did not involve a Garda firearm.
No Gardaí were injured.
It is understood Gardaí were conducting a planned operation in the area at the time of the incident.
A premises in the Rochestown area was earmarked to be searched when Gardaí heard a firearm being discharged.
Subsequently, four people were arrested by Gardaí and taken to different Cork garda stations for questioning.
A detailed search was ongoing last night of the premises involved.
The area has been sealed off to facilitate the work of forensic and ballistic experts.
Gardaí declined to confirm if a firearm was recovered at the scene.
The search of the property followed an intelligence-led operation by Gardaí into general criminality in the southern area.