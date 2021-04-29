Shot fired and several arrested during Garda operation in Cork

A SHOT was fired during a Garda operation in Cork.

No one was injured in the incident in the Rochestown area with a number of people subsequently being arrested by Gardaí.

It is unclear if the shot was fired as a warning to Gardaí or whether it may have been accidentally discharged in panic.

Garda sources confirmed that the incident did not involve a Garda firearm.

No Gardaí were injured.

It is understood Gardaí were conducting a planned operation in the area at the time of the incident.

A premises in the Rochestown area was earmarked to be searched when Gardaí heard a firearm being discharged.

Subsequently, four people were arrested by Gardaí and taken to different Cork garda stations for questioning.

A detailed search was ongoing last night of the premises involved.

The area has been sealed off to facilitate the work of forensic and ballistic experts.

Gardaí declined to confirm if a firearm was recovered at the scene.

The search of the property followed an intelligence-led operation by Gardaí into general criminality in the southern area.