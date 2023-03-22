Shops want known shoplifters named and shamed as they reveal nationwide wave of petty crime and harassment

Posting photos of known shoplifters and slapping ASBOs on ‘feral’ youth terrorising retailers are needed to combat the current wave of abuse, criminality and harassment that shopkeepers across the country are dealing with, according to an industry spokesman.

Vincent Jennings, CEO of the Convenience Stores and Newsagents Association (CSNA), said he would like to see a similar name and shame campaign that is used in Northern Ireland to expose shoplifters and other petty criminals used here to combat the scourge of anti-social behaviour directed at retailers.