Shops want known shoplifters named and shamed as they reveal nationwide wave of petty crime and harassment

Posting photos of known shoplifters and slapping ASBOs on ‘feral’ youth terrorising retailers are needed to combat the current wave of abuse, criminality and harassment that shopkeepers across the country are dealing with, according to an industry spokesman.
Vincent Jennings, CEO of the Convenience Stores and Newsagents Association (CSNA), said he would like to see a similar name and shame campaign that is used in Northern Ireland to expose shoplifters and other petty criminals used here to combat the scourge of anti-social behaviour directed at retailers.
Speaking on RTE One’s Prime Time programme on Tuesday night, he said " there is a very real problem. It is soul-destroying. We need zero tolerance.”
The current affairs programme highlighted the problem of out-of-control youths and children who are shoplifting, hurling racist abuse and physically threatening and intimidating shop staff in supermarkets and corner shops around the country.
“RGDATA, which represents more than 4,000 independent grocery stores, said the levels of abuse and harassment of retail workers are "out of control", while grocery giant Tesco Ireland said its staff face daily abuse and threats of violence,” according to the report.
Tara Buckley, RGDATA Director General, said: "The amount of crime, day in, day out, shoplifting, theft, assault, harassment, racist attacks, sexual harassment … our members are really concerned."
"Young staff are being harassed; the racism staff who are from other countries have to deal with; spitting, kicking, punching, shouting and making a scene in the store, throwing things at them. It's actually out of control."
According to the report, shop workers have experienced a surge of harassment, thefts and violence since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Shane Gleeson, who runs five Spar shops in Limerick city, told RTE: "I've had a bottle of wine broken and been threatened with the broken glass. I've had guys with needles. My son was threatened with a knife."