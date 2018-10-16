THE latest Dublin shooting victim was saved by a brave neighbour who stopped two gunmen chasing him to try and attack their target again.

THE latest Dublin shooting victim was saved by a brave neighbour who stopped two gunmen chasing him to try and attack their target again.

Shooting victim's life saved by neighbour who let him into his home and blocked gunmen

Craig Carroll (30) was recovering from his non-life-threatening injuries in Tallaght Hospital last night after being shot once in a gun attack in Neilstown, west Dublin, at around 10.45pm on Sunday.

Gardai are investigating whether a crime dispute was the motive behind the attack.

Independent.ie can reveal that Carroll has links to a criminal group involved in a nationwide wave of gang violence, including murder, torture, drug dealing and intimidation.

However, he has never been charged in relation to any of these offences and has never received a jail sentence of more than 11 months.

Carroll was shot once in the Harelawn area on Sunday and ran to the front of the nearby Chaplains Terrace complex to seek help.

He banged on the door of a house there, and the resident let him in. Carroll then ran up the stairs and locked himself in a room.

It is believed the resident, who did not know what was going on, followed the victim up the stairs but then noticed two men in dark clothing trying to get into the house. He blocked their way and they fled the scene.

The victim was treated at the scene by the emergency services and taken to Tallaght Hospital where he was in a stable condition last night.

His injuries are not life threatening.

Gardai sealed off the scene at the front and rear of Chaplains Terrace and a forensic examination by members of the Garda Technical Bureau took place yesterday morning.

“I could hear different noises that sounded to me like gunfire. Then I heard a woman screaming,” said one local resident.

Gardai from Ronanstown Station are investigating the incident, and no arrests have been made so far.

Sources say that there are now fears of retaliation for the attempted murder.

The scene is just yards from where innocent Dean Johnson (21) was shot dead in a case of mistaken identity in August 2013, one of a series of unsolved gun killings in the area in recent years.

Carroll’s most serious conviction is an 11-month jail sentence he received in May last year after he and two other Clondalkin criminals were caught with a baseball bat, meat cleavers and balaclavas at Royal Oak, Broadford, Co Kildare, on April 21, 2016.

While serving time in jail, Carroll, of Old Tower Crescent, Clondalkin, was caught with an illegal mobile phone and was give a one-month suspended sentence for the offence in February.

Carroll, who has previous convictions for possession of a sledgehammer dating from 2009 and possession of a baseball bat and hammer in Tallaght from 2013, is expected to make a full recovery from his current injuries.

Associates of his are suspects for a gun attack in that locality in February 2015, in which another local criminal was shot in the leg.

Craig Carroll also had close links to murder victim Jason ‘Jay’ Carroll who was shot dead in Clondalkin in August 2013.

It has also emerged that Carroll is pals with a violent midlands gangster suspected of being at the centre of the murder of Christy Daly (47), who had five teeth knocked out before being fatally shot nine times with a machine gun in December 2013.

In July 2006, 28-year-old Ross Allen was jailed for eight years for the manslaughter of the criminal father-of-eight after keeping lookout while he was beaten and shot to death in Clara, Co Offaly.

The killers of Daly are believed to be men known to Carroll.

After the murder, the two Dublin criminals and the driver picked up lookout man Allen and drove back towards Clara.

A witness told the court that the two Dublin men stayed up until 5am taking cocaine in the living room.

At the time, gardai had intelligence that one of the Dublin gangsters was actively “renting” a machine gun out for hire to other gangs.

Investigations have established that the gun had been used in other attacks.

Herald