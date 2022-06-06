Shocking video shows two men viciously fighting in south Dublin park

Shocking video footage has emerged of two men engaged in a bareknuckle brawl in a Dublin park early on Sunday morning.

The incident was filmed in Ballybrack, and shows the two clash in footage lasting over ten minutes.

Both men are believed to be convicted criminals and sources suggest the row was linked to a falling out when they were in prison together.

In the first of three separate videos taken at Kilbogget Park in the south Dublin suburb, onlookers can be heard encouraging the fighter the blue top, to "Kill the c**t" as the pair exchange blows.

At one stage he appears to be getting the upper hand his backers roar: "You have him, you have him, and again and again", and as he holds his bare-chested foe down he slams a headbutt into his face.

In the second clip the shirtless fighter, who seems to have very little support, recovers a bit and lands some heavy blows on a visibly tiring opponent.

The final clip shows the man in the blue shirt appearing to choke out his opponent before both men are dragged apart.

The fight ends with both men breathing heavily and clearly tired from their struggle.