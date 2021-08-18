Shock as two garda cars set on fire outside station in arson attack

This image show the damage that was caused to two garda vehicles in an arson attack outside Dundalk Garda Station this morning.

One of the vehicles was an unmarked patrol while the other was a marked garda vehicle.

No arrests have yet been made and gardai are attempting to seek a motive for the arson attacks which they believe were deliberate.

The fire attack caused an explosion when the vehicles went up in flames but thankfully no-one was injured in the incident.

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí are investigating an act of criminal damage that occurred at Dundalk Garda station this morning, Wednesday 18th August 2021.

"At approximately 2:30am, two Garda vehicles were set alight. No injuries reported as a result.

"The scene was preserved and has been technically examined.

"The cars have now been removed from the scene.

"No arrests have been made. Investigations are ongoing."

The GRA (Garda Representative Association) CEC representative for the Louth Garda Division, Gda Derek O’Donoghue condemned the attack and said, “this is appalling and disgraceful behaviour.”

“It is a direct attack focused at intimidating the local Gardai who are working hard battling crime in the locality.

“What is even more worrying is that vehicles, whether public or private cars, have been deliberately targeted outside Dundalk Garda Station.

“This is not the first time Garda vehicles have been targeted in the Dundalk area, it is becoming a regular occurrence and is unacceptable. “

The attack was also condemned by Louth TD Ruairí Ó Murchú who said it was “malicious and outrageous” and “brazen in its criminality.”

Speaking today, he said, “this attack should be, and will be, utterly condemned by the community in Dundalk who support Gardaí in their efforts to keep communities safe.

"For the attack to happen in the car park of the Garda station, close to the town centre in Dundalk, shows brazen criminality and comes following a number of successful Garda operations against criminal gangs in the town.”

He said he has spoken to senior Gardai and they “‘will not be dissuaded from carrying out their work. I urge anyone with information about this incredibly serious incident to come forward to Gardaí as soon as possible so the perpetrator can be caught and prosecuted."

In June of last year, a Garda along with his pregnant wife and two young children narrowly escaped injury in an alleged arson attack on their Dundalk home.

That was the third attack on the home of a garda in the Dundalk area in the previous 18 months.