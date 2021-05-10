Shelbourne FC issues statement condemning violence at Dart station 

A PROMINENT north Dublin football club has issued a statement condemning the shocking assault on people at a north Dublin Dart station last month in which a teenage girl was knocked to the train tracks by a group of young thugs.

The 17-year-old girl was left traumatised after the incident on April 1 at the Howth Junction DART station in Donaghmede, in which passengers were terrorised by a gang of youths on bikes.

CCTV footage, which has been widely circulated on social media, shows the gang of males deliberately ploughing into people with their bikes and even spitting on someone. One member of the gang is then seen striking the teenage girl with the wheel of his bike, knocking her onto the train tracks before a Dart pulled away seconds later.

Fortunately, a security guard and bystanders came to the girl’s aid, but her father has since spoken out about the incident, stating she could easily have been killed.

Meanwhile, Shelbourne Football Club, based at Tolka Park in Drumcondra, issued a statement today condemning the violence.

“Shelbourne FC condemns all forms of violence and anti-social behaviour. Shelbourne has 150 playing female members and is one of Ireland’s leading women’s football clubs. Violence against women has no place in society or in football,” the statement read.

“As a leading Irish football club, Shelbourne FC has an extensive community and social inclusion programme. Shelbourne FC is aware of images, posts and video circulating on social media in relation to an incident in Howth Dart Station in which a young woman was assaulted. Shelbourne FC deplores and condemns the behaviour shown in the video and images.

“The principle of respect means respecting the rights of all involved, including the rights of a person to due process no matter how abhorrent his or her behaviour may appear. This is all the more so where the allegations concern a minor.

“Shelbourne FC will deal with this matter promptly, properly and fairly.”

A spokesman for the club would not confirm or deny if any members of the club are being investigated in relation to the incident.

Meanwhile, gardaí said they are still investigating the incident and no arrests have been made.