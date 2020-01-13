The statue of Luke Kelly in the heart of Dublin’s docklands has been defaced for the second time when a vandal spray painted glasses on the iconic artwork and painted black stripes on its cheeks.

'Shame on you' - Luke Kelly statue defaced by vandals for a second time

The incident happened late this evening and was spotted by locals who brought it to the attention of local councillor Christy Burke.

The statue, which was erected on Sheriff Street last January to mark the 35th anniversary of the singer’s death, was previously vandalised last June when somebody spray painted dark sunglasses on it.

The structure is made of Italian marble and the black marks cannot be sanded off without damaging the surface.

A specialist cleaning company is expected to carry out work on the statue tomorrow.

Cllr Burke reacted with shock to the vandalism.

"I was sickened when I was told about it. When it happened last summer I thought it was a once-off. I can’t believe that somebody would target a statue to a local hero who gave everybody in the area a voice through his songs," he told Independent.ie.

"Luke Kelly was born and bred there, and was a great advocate for the locality through his work.

"He gave the area a belief in their strengths, encouraged them to become union members, and to be proud, and then this happens. It’s sickening," Cllr Burke added.

"He is a hero in the docklands area, and it took a lot of campaigning by locals to have the statue commissioned and erected.

"I am calling on anyone who knows any information about this to alert gardai or myself. This area is full of people who love and respect Luke Kelly, and this mindless act does not represent the community," he said.

"I'm also calling the individual who done this to Luke to show some dignity and respect. You've brought an insult to Luke, his family and the area. Shame on you," he said.

Kelly, the singer and folk musician of The Dubliners, died on January 30 1984 at the age of 43.

The visually striking statue in the Docklands is a large marble head, topped with three thousand strands of metal hair, made by sculptor Vera Klute.

It is mounted on a large concrete plinth along the Royal Canal near Kelly’s birthplace. The pose of Kelly, with his eyes closed, immersed in the song with his head tilted downwards, is based on a performance of the song Scorn not his Simplicity written by Phil Coulter.

It is not known if the act of vandalism was captured on CCTV but it is believed to have happened after darkness fell.

