Gardaí in Leitrim are treating as arson the burning of a car of Sinn Féin TD Martin Kenny in the town of Mohill in the early hours of this morning.

'Serious and sinister ' - Gardaí launch investigation as car of Sinn Féin TD Martin Kenny set ablaze in Leitrim

The 2012-registered car was discovered ablaze at a house at Cloonsarne, Aghavas, Mohill, at 2.30am.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald condemned the suspected arson attack at the home of Mr Kenny, her party's justice spokesman.

Mr Kenny’s car was burned out at his home in Aughavas, near Ballinamore in Co. Leitrim in the early hours of the morning.

Ms McDonald said the car was set alight at around 2:30am in "what appears to have been a very deliberate and targeted attack".

She said it was a very frightening experience for Mr Kenny and his family and she expressed her solidarity with them.

"Thankfully no member of the Kenny family was injured, but it could easily have been different," Ms McDonald said.

She added: “An attack on the home or property of an elected public representative is a deeply serious and sinister development.

"It represents an attack on the democratic system itself."

Gardaí and fire brigade attended and the flames were extinguished and the fire prevented from spreading.

There were no injuries or further damage.

Ms McDonald said: “This despicable act is a reflection on nobody but the criminal thugs who perpetrated it and I know it will be rightly condemned by the people of Aughavas, Ballinamore and Co. Leitrim."

She added: “An Garda Síochána are investigating this very serious incident and I know that they will do all in their power to bring those responsible to justice.”

Last week Mr Kenny spoke out in the Dáil against "fearmongering" about asylum seekers and the spread of "hated" online and people who "peddle far-right ideology".

He has been supportive of a proposal for asylum seekers to be accommodated in Ballinamore.

There have been protests against the plans.

Mr Kenny reportedly received a death threat after his remarks in the Dáil.

